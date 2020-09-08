16 Warned After Failing To Socially Distance On Boat

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A magistrate yesterday warned and then discharged 16 people who were arrested for failing to adhere to social distancing protocols while they were riding on a boat last week.

Tyrell Gaitor, 27; Mechello Griffin, 30; Shakeal Holbert, 27; Ricardo Adderley, 35; Javardo Rolle, 28; Luther Russell Jr, 20; Devon Russell, 39; Rashado Louis, 20; Jeffernice Gardiner, 29; Moesha Stuart, 23; Audranique Martin, 24; Chrishanda Deveaux, 34; Teylor Kemp, 25; Rasha Bain, 23; Venrea Davis, 23; and a 17-year-old girl were accused of attending a social gathering without the permission of the competent authority after officers caught them on a boat near East Bay Street around 1pm on September 4.

The prosecution said the accused were not practising social distancing when they were onboard the vessel.

The court heard around 11.35am that day, marine officers launched an investigation concerning a boat with numerous people onboard. The prosecution said during their investigation, the officers came across a white vessel named "Royal Gem". When they approached the boat, they discovered 16 people onboard who were not adhering to social distancing protocols. When questioned, the passengers told the officers they had paid a fee for a "day away" on the boat. They were later transported to the Grove Police Station where they were cautioned and arrested for the offences.

During the hearing yesterday, all of the defendants pleaded guilty. One of them also said the boat captain gave them permission to board the vessel and told them they would not get in trouble for having a gathering on the boat, because he had rented it out "numerous times" with no repercussions. The defendants also claimed they took the captain's word because they didn't think he would jeopardise his business by intentionally breaching the emergency orders.

In response, Magistrate Forbes told the accused he expected them to exercise better judgement given the current circumstances and the number of people who have contracted the virus locally. Still, he said he would discharge the group in this instance and warned them not to appear in court again for a similar offence.