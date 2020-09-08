18-Year-Old Accused Of Sex With Minor

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-year-old was remanded to prison yesterday over allegations he had sex with a minor.

Mark Strachan appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and one count of child pornography.

The prosecution alleged Strachan had sex with a 14-year-old girl between January 1 to March 31. It is claimed he committed the same act again sometime between March 31 and April 30.

The defendant was also accused of producing sexually explicit videos of him engaging in sexual intercourse with the girl between January 1 and March 28.

During the hearing, Strachan was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to November 2 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

Strachan has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.