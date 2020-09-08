Marines Build Ramp For Retired Comrade

OFFICERS from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force assisted a retired comrade on Thursday by constructing a wheelchair ramp at his home.

Force Chief Petty Officer Shawn Rolle recently experienced a medical challenge, which has increased his reliance on a wheelchair, leading his family to create a temporary ramp to assist him in accessing his house.

Current and past members of Entry 19, of which he is a part of, were happy to build a wheelchair ramp at his residence. With the assistance of the RBDF’s building maintenance team, led by Lt Cdr Kenneth Forbes, the men built a ramp near his home’s main entrance.

“I am thankful to my squadmates, who came up with the idea because when they first came to my house, I was in a wheelchair,” Mr Rolle said. “The BMT department is to be commended also. They told me they would be here by 7am and the task would be complete by 10am. I will be forever grateful for their assistance,” Rev, as he is affectionately known, said.

Mr Rolle joined the RBDF in January 1987 and spent over 33 years in the organisation. He officially retired from the force a few weeks ago on August 23.