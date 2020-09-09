Nema: Be Ready For Peak Of Hurricane Season

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE National Emergency Management Agency is urging all residents to remain prepared as the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is approaching.

According to a NEMA release yesterday was considered the date for the peak of the season.

“From mid-August through mid-October, activity markedly increases with September 10 being the statistical peak of the hurricane season,” Trevor Basden, Director of the Bahamas Department of Meteorology explained.

“This may be interpreted as the day you are most likely to find a tropical depression, tropical storm, or hurricane somewhere in the Atlantic Basin.”

Director of NEMA Captain Stephen Russell noted the Atlantic Basin has been very active with the most recent weather systems - Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene - also forming on September 7.

Captain Russell said: “We are grateful that Hurricane Isaias, which passed through The Bahamas, and Tropical Storm Laura which passed along the southern coast of Cuba, did not result in any significant damage to The Bahamas.”

Mr Basden also added the tropics are being closely monitored by local meteorology experts.

“No matter whether it is before peak season, during peak season, or after peak season, be assured that the Bahamas Department of Meteorology will monitor the Atlantic Basin and inform the Bahamian people of its tropical cyclone status,” said Mr Basden.

Captain Russell reminded the public to adhere to safety protocols such as regular hand washing/sanitizing, properly wearing a face mask over the mouth and nose, and staying physically distant from others.

This year’s season was forecast to be an active one with 25 named storms predicted which was “the most ever forecasted for a season”.