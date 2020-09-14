34 New Covid-19 Cases, One Additional Death On Monday

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 34 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one additional death.

The total number of cases is now 3,008 with 1,531 of those active.

The breakdown of the new cases by island is as follows: New Providence – 23; Grand Bahama – 3; Eleuthera – 3; Long Island – 2; Abaco – 1; Exuma – 1 and Inagua – 1.

The Ministry also confirmed that a 72-year-old woman of New Providence died on Monday. The death toll now stands at 68.