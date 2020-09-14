Missing Teenager Found

THE teenage son of a Bahamian woman who was reported missing has been found and is now safe at home in Florida.

On Monday morning, Sabrina Huyler-Ramsey said her 19-year-old son, Eureston Huyler, is doing fine.

On Sunday, when she spoke with The Tribune, she said her son had not been seen since last Thursday at 9am when he left home for Palm Beach State College to see his advisor to register.

Before he was found, those concerned in the Bahamas started circulating the boy’s photo, when he was last seen, and his physical description.

Former Bahamas Consul General to Atlanta Randy Rolle also shared his concern in a release about the then missing Mr Huyler. He prayed and hoped for him to be found safe.