Food Parcels For Struggling Taxi Drivers

SOME 200 struggling taxi-cab drivers received food parcels this week at the Reach Out Community Centre in Freeport during the official renaming of the organisation’s feeding programme on Grand Bahama.

Cab drivers queued in their taxis around 10am at the centre on Banyan Lane, where Reach Out founder Dudley Seide and his team distributed bags of grocery items as drivers pulled up in their vehicles.

He announced that its Grand Bahama initiative will now be known as Grand Bahama Reach Out and Touch Feeding Programme, and thought it fitting to mark the occasion by assisting cab drivers who have been out of work or struggling since last September following Hurricane Dorian.

Mr Seide explained the reason for the name change.

“Today is a part of history…we are changing our name because the name we had was the same as the government’s GB feeding programme. And we decided to launch the new name, giving back to the taxi drivers.”

A former cab driver himself, Mr Seide said taxi drivers are “the pillars” of Grand Bahama and the tourism industry.

“They have not worked since March (due to the pandemic), and I think people are forgetting that cab drivers work in the tourism industry and things are rough.

“I am a former cab driver and reached out to the president (of the Grand Bahama Taxi Union),…and we want to bless a little over 200 cab drivers today with the renaming of our feeding programme,” he said.

“Cab drivers are the pillar of this island and today we have the opportunity to give back to them. I am very happy to see some of my old comrades; it means a lot to me that we were able to bless them today.”

GBTU president Harold Curry commended Mr Seide and his organisation for the kind gesture.

“This is a very good thing that Mr Seide is doing for us today; we were suffering from Hurricane Dorian, and some (cab drivers) lost houses, cars, and they have not worked from then; they come out of Dorian straight into this pandemic,” he said.

“So, taxi drivers have been really for over a year without jobs and work. So, this means a lot today. We thank Mr Seide for reaching out to us and assisting our members who (are in need). It is a blessing to us and we appreciate it.”

There are close to 600 taxi drivers in Grand Bahama.

Rosemary Elvies appreciated the assistance.

“This is a great thing happening for taxi drivers today. It is the first time I have ever received anything from Mr Seide who has been giving so much to this community.”

She stressed that things are tough.

“I went out yesterday and I got a job for $6, but I was there like six hours. So that’s like $1 an hour I was sitting out there. The tourism industry is nil right now,” she said.

Tyrone Smith said Mr Seide and his organisation are a “God send” to the community.

“The organisation has always been a blessing to communities here, and as it relates to taxi drivers this is a great thing because we really need it. It is a small gesture, but it is a blessing because nothing is happening right now,” he said.

Mr Smith stated that although the borders are open, there are still not enough international visitors coming to the island to support the livelihood of cab drivers.

“Our borders are opened, but that did not make a difference because very few people are coming in, only domestic visitors and they have to take a COVID test before they come in and that has slowed the process down. Flights are coming in with one, two, and three persons, and very few of them need a taxi.

“So, anything taxi drivers can get would be a blessing. God is good and we thank Mr Seide and his organisation for this effort,” he said.