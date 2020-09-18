Man Denies Stealing $70k From Atm

By Farrah Johnson

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 32-year-old man who denied breaking into a local food store and damaging an ATM to steal over $70,000 in cash was denied bail ahead of his trial.

Reno Brown was accused of breaking into Super Value in the Prince Charles Shopping Centre and damaging a Commonwealth Bank ATM machine valued at more than $30,000 to steal $72,640 in cash sometime between July 17 and 18.

He denied the allegations during a hearing before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, and the matter was adjourned to November 27 for trial.

Due to the nature of the charges, Brown was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.