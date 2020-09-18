Planning Reforms To 'Beat Developer Expectations'

* Committee chair: 'Compass set on improvement'

* Some applications turned around 'within hours'

* Problems caused by non-compliant proposals

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

The Town Planning Committee's chair has pledged to "exceed the expectations" of developers in streamlining the approvals process, adding: "Our compass is set on improvement."

Attorney Adrian White, responding to concerns that developers are being "frustrated" by planning process "bottlenecks", told Tribune Business that the Committee was now turning around Business Licence-related applications "within hours" in some cases after electing to meet on a weekly basis from the beginning of 2020.

Pointing to the rapid approvals and increased meeting frequency, compared to the Committee's previous bi-weekly schedule, as one sign of its eagerness to promote reforms that speed-up the permitting system and make it more efficient, Mr White promised that further upgrades will be coming although he declined to detail them when pressed by this newspaper.

He acknowledged that the economic devastation inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic made it "more important than ever before" that the Committee and other planning agencies, namely the Department of Physical Planning and Ministry of Works, expedite approvals for bona fide projects as rapidly as possible to get construction and related professions moving.

Asked how the proposed changes will improve the approvals process, Mr White replied in a recent interview: "I would expect that when everything is settled it will be shortened by a period that exceeds the expectations of those involved in the development industry.

"I'm anticipating people in the industry will be pleased and satisfied with the work that's been executed in a short period of time. We started meeting weekly at the beginning of this year. That was because there were Business Licence applications that were coming in through the Department of Physical Planning on a weekly basis.

"On the Business Licence side, Physical Planning has been accepting applications throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns and social distancing. We have persons that receive approvals in hours or, on average, three days or less," he continued.

"If you look for an example of how the Department of Physical Planning and Town Planning Committee are proving their intent, and continuing efforts to expedite the process, that is one. Others will be coming.

"We're working with all developers in this country to ensure the direction at the Town Planning Committee level, at the Department of Physical Planning level, and at the Ministry of Works level is the direction of improvement. That's the course we're on. That's where our compass is set, and where we are already headed."

Mr White hit back after Franon Wilson, in a recent Tribune Business interview, charged that the developer's "frustration level is super high" over planning "bottlenecks" that present "a recipe for disaster" in efforts to revive the Bahamian domestic economy.

He added that two of its housing developments involving a combined 50 lots had spent months before the planning authority awaiting approval with more applications set to be presented imminently.

Arguing that the COVID-19 pandemic has "shone a bright light" on the under-staffed and resourced planning departments, Mr Wilson urged the Government to rapidly rethink and speed up all real estate-related processes with the aim of expediting viable projects and taking Bahamians off the National Insurance Board (NIB) line.

And, acknowledging that these processes were "already not the fastest in the world" before the pandemic struck, he added that the present situation is "the opposite of what we need as a country at this time" given The Bahamas' desperate need to reboot the economy and put persons back to work.

Mr White, in response, said there were potential "bottlenecks involved in every process" for permitting and approvals, but he argued that this should only be the focus if no efforts were made to strive for improvement.

He added that all parties involved, including applicants, regulators and those with an interest in specific planning applications, needed to work together "to make the approvals process as efficient as possible and ensure that every applicant is aware of what is required".

"As chairman of the Town Planning Committee I can honestly say there is not an application before us that has not heard back from us and been updated even during the most extensive period of the lockdown," Mr White added.

The Town Planning chair said further public education was needed to ensure developer applicants provided all necessary information, and met the required criteria, at the time their proposals were submitted to the Department of Physical Planning. That agency reviews submissions for legal and technical compliance before forwarding ones considered complete to Mr White's committee for final approval.

"It's not just a matter, in some instances, of what we would expect from first-time applicants," Mr White said. "There is a bit of wiggle room and manoevering that appears to happen. I've seen one instance where the developer submitted, and I don't fault the developer for trying to get the most out of the application that they can having put themselves forward to make the investment, but we do find developers submit applications that don't meet the criteria.

"Instead of being simple corrections at each stage of the process, there are hearings that have to occur before Town Planning and some of the public hearings. It's a problem that can be overcome with the right focus and objectives by those overseeing administration at the Department of Physical Planning."

Acknowledging the importance of rapid development approvals in unleashing construction and other jobs amid COVID-19, Mr White added: "It's more important than ever. Government should always be attentive to the administration of applications in the development industry, in the construction industry. Everyone now appreciates it a bit more. It's vital to improve in this period. It's key, maybe more so than ever before."