Suspect Accused Of Sex With Girl, 14

By Farrah Johnson

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was remanded to prison accused of having sex with a minor last week.

Darron Moxey, 20, appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux after he was accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl on September 12.

During the arraignment, he was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

In the interim, bail was denied and the defendant was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.