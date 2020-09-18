Suspect Accused Of Sex With Girl, 14

By Farrah Johnson
Tribune Staff Reporter
fjohnson@tribunemedia.net
A 20-year-old man was remanded to prison accused of having sex with a minor last week.
Darron Moxey, 20, appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux after he was accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl on September 12.
During the arraignment, he was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.
In the interim, bail was denied and the defendant was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.
He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.
