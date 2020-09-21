Artist Sounds Alarm Over Internet Scam

BAHAMIAN artist Jamaal Rolle has urged people to be careful – after friends and fans of his work were targeted by a scam operation.

Mr Rolle – who draws the daily Pushin’ Da Envelope cartoon for The Tribune – raised the alarm last night after he was made aware of a number of people receiving friend requests on Facebook from an account pretending to be him.

People were then sent a link promising a $5,000 prize – which then asked them to input their bank details.

Mr Rolle said: “I got a lot of Whatsapps from people who know me saying I was sending them friend requests. Someone sent me a whole page showing a giveaway with my photographs and stuff on it. Then someone sent me a link to the site where it was asking for their money.”

The artist attempted to contact police to raise the alert and reported the site to Facebook. He plans further contact with the police today. He added: “This doesn’t have anything to do with me and I want to let everyone know.”

He said he does not send out friend requests on Facebook and people should be careful.

Mr Rolle added for people targeted by similar scams: “Don’t share your information with anyone.”