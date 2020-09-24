Another Work Permit Warning

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
WITH staggering rates of unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Immigration Minister Ellsworth Johnson has again issued a warning on work permits, saying not all work permit holders in the country will be able to get their documents renewed.
Instead, Mr Johnson said foreigners granted work permits would be replaced by Bahamian workers who have been deemed “competent” by officials to take over those roles.
This, according to the minister, is part of the government’s efforts to tackle unemployment amid the pandemic.
“We know that 50 percent of the population is (estimated to be) unemployed, some work permits will not be renewed. Where we have fit and proper competent Bahamians to do the job, they will be given that opportunity to do the job,” he said on Tuesday.
“And so, what we have done in the increment because persons are sheltering in The Bahamas, the competent authority has extended annual work permits with the understanding that we’ve already refused some work permits.
“(For example if) you’re a training manager, how many training managers (do) we have in the Bahamas who can do that job now? And so, we’re going through that process along with (the Department of) Labour to do it as humanely possible as we possibly can.”
According to Mr Johnson, this also applies to other areas of work where Bahamians are found to be equipped with the necessary skills to complete the job.
“We are a brilliant and competent people and so no areas are really exempt,” he said.
“Once you come ahead and you could prove at the end of the day because when you ask somebody to come into the country to work by way of a work permit, we should’ve done our due diligence to ensure that there’s no fit and proper Bahamians to do it who have the skills.
“But when you find that there is that skill set, then you bring someone in.”
He continued: “Also, there’s supposed to be a component where you’re training to build capacity so where you find that someone comes in by the way of the permit and at the end of the day, you would find that if they would train ten Bahamians, we love this person.
“Because he’s helping to build capacity in the country. But when you bring someone and after 10 years… you find that there is nobody who can acquire this skill, something is wrong, so we have to do it in a tactful and meaningful way.”
In August, Mr Johnson said the government will not be issuing any new work permits, except under “urgent circumstances”.
Earlier this year, Labour Director John Pinder noted that more than 40,000 work permits have been granted in the country. At the time, he also said officials have been finding that work permit applicants are not being completely truthful about the roles foreign employees are taking.
Asked Tuesday if applicants could see the process for getting work permits become more stringent, the minister suggested it potentially could.
Mr Johnson also lamented the need for full digitisation in the Immigration Department to effectively respond to the needs of its applicants, especially those applying for citizenship.
“What we’ve done in the Immigration Department is we’re forcefully pushing the digitisation process. We’re tired of persons saying they can’t find their documents. COVID-19, as devastating as it is, has reassured us of the urgency to fully digitise,” he said.
“There’s no reason why you should not be able to upload your application online, pay online and get a temporary response and for the system to produce an algorithm to say within a reasonable time, this is when we’ll deal with your application – we’ve appointed a steering committee to that.”
benniesun 58 minutes ago
Mr. Johnson do not just tell us that you 'intend' to do something - actually show us what you have done. You can start with the top water and sewerage positions in Abaco and Eleuthera and the top BPL position in Abaco. Prove to us that you are serious, effective, and that you have the Bahamian interest at heart!
Proguing 49 minutes ago
Not sure this is the best message to give to potential foreign investors...
ohdrap4 27 minutes ago
Thing is they are not giving 40000 work permits to "training managers" and other highly skilled specialists. These permits cost more than 10000 dollars.
The bulk of these permits go to dimestic workers and other labourers, assigned to jobs Bahamians prefer not to do.
As for the "training" requirement a pharnacist or specialist doctor cannot "train" someone to replace them, the trainees have to go to schools. So this is a sector of work permit holders that remain for 10-12 years.
They talk this same thing year after year.
ohdrap4 25 minutes ago
So these officials are going to grant pharmacist permits and medical licenses now?
SP 16 minutes ago
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. All we get is blah. Successive governments issued 40,000+ work permits in the country as a means of generating revenue! Who the hell else does that?
Please identify for us the dumb, jackass, politicians who decided that replacing 40,000 Bahamians with nonessential workers who repatriate the majority of their income for investments in home countries, grossly under participating in the local economy, and exporting hard currency was a good idea.
How the hell can anyone with even a flea brain have concluded that putting Bahamians out of work and giving jobs to nonessential workers was good for the Bahamas? What politicians in any other country have done something so damn stupid?
Just how big of a jackass does one have to be to do such a thing, AND where the hell was the opposition when this asinine stupidity was passed in the house?
Bahamians are paying politicians to destroy us and allowing Haitians to ride us like donkeys!
Clamshell 7 minutes ago
Have we found anybody yet who’s competent at keeping the lights on?
The_Oracle 0 minutes ago
Companies and investors find they need Expatriate workers. Governments have figured out they can charge exorbitant fees for them. Expatriate workers cost more money in permit fees, housing, transport, in every regard, so there is an obvious savings to be had by hiring Bahamians instead IF qualified competent Bahamians can be found. Aside the Xenophobia, how can we fix the core problem and create more qualified competent Bahamians? Meanwhile we have lost our $US earning export, hospitality. What you gonna replace that with? Ain't no foreigner coming here to be paid in a valueless currency.
