Kellys Hands Out Back To School Contest Prizes

KELLY’S House and Home announced the winners of its back to school giveaways on Friday.

In a year far from normal for back to school, the store said it wanted “to make it an easy transition for both you and your kids”.

Customers buying $50 worth of school supplies were eligible to fill out an entry form to participate in the giveaway, with prizes including two Huffy Granite bikes, two fully loaded back to school baskets and an HP Laptop with backpack.



The winners were: Indiana Bain, of Sunset Park, who won a school basket; Leoward Forbes, of Blue Hills, who also won a basket; Kendra Dames, of Fort Fincastle, who won a Huffy Bike; Oswald Johnson, of Pinewood Gardens, who won a Huffy Bike; and Murriel Nottage, of Elizabeth Estates, who won a HP laptop w/bag.