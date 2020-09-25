The Strengths Trade Unions Can Deliver

The Bahamas has a rich history and legacy of labour unions. Sir Randol Fawlkes, Sir Clifford Darling and other pioneers in the trenches of the labour movement sought to firmly establish standards by which consistent representation could be made for all Bahamian workers.

While there are many benefits to trade unions, there are also many critics who credit them for a lack of worker productivity and sense of entitlement among Bahamian workers.

Today we explore the advantages of trade unions, and make the case for how they could be better mobilised to strengthen the Bahamian workforce.

Better wages and benefits

It has been proven that workers who are trade union members generally earn more than non-unionised workers. Trade unions use their collective muscle to bargain for better salaries, pensions, holidays, health insurance, sick pay, overtime and more. Trade unions hammer out negotiations with management to get the best possible deal for employees, so you do not have to. Better-paid employees usually mean more satisfied customers.

Personal protection

Unions have got your back. Not only can they tell you your rights, they will defend your rights. If your employer treats you unfairly, you can rely on support and expert representation from your union. A trade union representative is a trusted person to turn to when you are unhappy at work or management is behaving badly. And, as the workplace is transformed by automation and robotics, trade unions are demanding training, lifelong learning and social protection for workers to transition to the new world of work.

Equality

Trade unions champion equal rights and equal pay. They fight discrimination against race, gender, sexual orientation and disability. They foster respect and dignity in the workplace. Trade unions promote maternity rights, flexible working and paternity pay, so that caring responsibilities are shared. Today, some of the world’s biggest trade unions are led by women, and unions are actively encouraging women and young people to take on leadership roles. If the story of the labour movement is truly told, women have always been instrumental in the struggle.

Health and safety

Unionised workplaces are often safer. This is a fact. That is because trade unions will not let workers put their lives at risk to save the company money. The only people with the moral authority to assess the risk are those who face it. And the only way to have a voice is to have a union. With the backing of a union, employees can feel confident in saying 'no' to dangerous work without losing their job. Trade unions campaign tirelessly for safer working conditions, and can be thanked for most of the gains in workplace health and safety.

Solidarity is perhaps the strongest benefit of union-hood. Trade unions have an incredible network that spans sectors and industries. When you join a union, you become part of that family.

