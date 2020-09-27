Man Killed In Coral Harbour Road Accident

A man is dead after a traffic accident on Coral Harbour Road early on Saturday morning.
According to reports, police were called to the scene of an accident involving a cyclist.
On arrival they found the man unresponsive on the western side of the street. A damaged grey bicycle was close by.
Emergency Medical Services were summoned and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Department will continue the investigation into this incident.
Comments
pileit 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
As a former cyclist, this has concerned me for some time. Our motorists are not generally very attentive, and lone cyclists can get too comfortable on these streets. Before sunrise the other morning I pulled out of my community and almost T-boned a cyclist passing with NO LIGHTS, not even reflective clothing. Also something should be done about them utilizing JFK and TWD for group cycling, its too dangerous with our local driver base.
