Four In Hospital After Shooting And Stabbings

FOUR people are in hospital after a shooting and two stabbing incidents over the weekend.

Police said a shooting in New Providence on Saturday night left two men in hospital. Shortly before 9pm, officers were called to an incident at Quakoo Street. On their arrival they were told a small white vehicle was travelling west and a masked man exited the car and opened fire in the direction of two other men, injuring both before fleeing the scene. The victims were taken to hospital by ambulance where they are listed in stable condition.

About two hours later, shortly before 11pm Saturday, a man in New Providence was stabbed.

Police were called to Derby Road, Yellow Elder, where officers found a male victim lying in a pool of blood. When questioned as to what occurred, he was “initially combative and then refused to answer the officer’s questions,” the RBPF said in a release.

The victim was transported to hospital by Emergency Medical Services where he is listed in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a Grand Bahama man is in hospital after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight on Saturday.

Shortly after 7pm, police were called to a residence off Albacore Drive in Freeport, where it was reported that an altercation had occurred between a group of men that resulted in one of them stabbing another in the chest area. The man was rushed to hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

A male is in police custody who is assisting police with this investigation.

Investigations continue into these matters.

• POLICE are looking for a suspect who stole a man’s car and forced him out of the vehicle.

Shortly before 11pm Saturday, a man was seated in a vehicle on Podoleo Street, when an unknown man jumped into the car and drove off with him.

The suspect then produced a black handgun and demanded that the victim exit the vehicle before robbing him of the silver 2008 Nissan Altima. The suspect escaped in the area of Marathon Road, police said.

• A CYCLIST is dead after he was struck during a hit-and-run accident on Saturday, police said.

The man’s body was found shortly after 7am when police were called to the scene at Coral Harbour Road north.

When officers arrived, they found the man’s unresponsive body lying face down on the western side of the street. A gray bicycle was a short distance away from the body with extensive damage, police said.

Paramedics pronounced the man, who is believed to be between 65 to 75 years old, dead at the scene.

Up to press time, police had not located the driver involved in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.