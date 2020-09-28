New Act Planned - But What About Now?

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

AMID complaints of illegal use of land and destruction of natural ponds and animal habitats, Minister of Environmental Health and Housing Romauld Ferreira revealed that the Forestry Unit in his ministry is in the process of drafting a legal framework to repeal and replace the Forestry Act 2010.

This will allow for legal protections of forested areas and forest reserves.

He made the comment during a press conference where he presented a report on his ministry’s work on Thursday.

Photos reaching The Tribune recently showed where natural ponds in the Westridge area were allegedly being filled in for the purpose of the construction of buildings. Residents are up in arms about the ponds, which are believed to be protected, being filled in with soil and rocks. The irate residents say they have complained to the Ministry of Environment to no avail. The Tribune asked about the protection policy of these natural areas.

“There has always been a wetlands policy in place,” said the ministry’s director, Rochelle Newbold. “What we have lacked is the regulations under which we can protect them. Minister spoke about the new acts that are coming into play for the Forestry Unit and under those Acts, mangroves are actually going to be declared a protected tree species. So that’s going to help a lot when people seek to remove or damage mangroves.

“As it relates to the filling in of wetlands for the development, in full transparency, what we have to consider is the Act that was passed is only nine months old and under that Act we now have the legal ability to control or to limit or to totally eliminate any consideration of construction in wetlands. But prior to that Act, permits may have been issued for areas that were considered low lying where there was not a requirement for an EIA (environmental impact assessment) to be undertaken therefore identifying the area as a wetland or as a stormwater management area, because that‘s what wetlands that are landlocked do, no consideration may have been given to ecosystem benefits that they would have accrued to the surrounding neighbourhood.”

Director Newbold said with the passage of the Act the ministry has the authority and legal power to request that those areas that may have been illegally filled in, be returned to their natural state.

“So the passage of this Act is truly a monumental and historical point in our history as we seek to move forward, 43 years later as a country,” she noted.