Munnings Was ‘Catalyst’ In Portugal Preseason Debut

TRAVIS Munnings made his preseason debut in Portugal with Oliveirense Basquetebol.

The team is 4-1 in their preseason games, and Munnings has been a catalyst of the offence.

Munnings finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the exhibition opener, an 84-76 win over AD Ovarense. He followed with 10 points and four rebounds in another win over AD Ovarense, 77-71.

After a 111-50 blowout win over Maia Basket Clube, they recently suffered their first preseason defeat Sunday with a 104-72 loss to Vitoria SC.

The Portugese Basketball League is the top tier league in the country.

Oliveirense is the two-time defending champion and Munnings joins their quest for a third consecutive title after last season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The importance of this signing is to better position myself in this sport so that I will be able to continuously grow year after year. My goals are to give the team 100 per cent effort every day, be a prominent player, build sustainable relationships with colleagues (teammates and coaches), entertain viewers, and of course win the 2021 championship,” Munnings said.

“I expect to set the highest records in this league. My expectations are very simple, make everyone remember Travis Munnings as one of the hardest players. I know and understand that Oliveirense Basquetebol has a great coaching staff and hungry players that are skilled on many levels. I also know that the support from the community is a huge factor in the team’s success and you have to appreciate such gems like that.”

He spent the offseason training alongside Kings guard “Buddy” Hield and hopes to bring his unique playing style and personality to Portugal.

Munnings concluded last season with La Rochelle Stade Rochelais of France’s NM1 League. He averaged 17.5 points, eight rebounds and 3.8 assists per game through six games.’