101 New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises To 96

The Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that there were 101 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 65 people confirmed to have recovered.

The total number of cases is now 4,123 with 1,791 of those active.

Of the new cases, 97 were in New Providence, one was in Abaco and the locations of the other three are pending.

A 75-year-old man of New Providence died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 96.