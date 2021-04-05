Defence Force Commander In Quarantine After Covid Exposure

THE commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Commodore Raymond King, is in quarantine at home after he was exposed to COVID-19.
“Commodore King is experiencing mild symptoms and has been placed on quarantine at home,” according to a statement released from the Cabinet Office on Sunday. “In his absence, deputy commander (of the) RBDF, Captain Shonedel Pinder, will manage the affairs of the defence force during Commodore King’s absence. Commodore King’s immediate members of staff have been placed on quarantine. The office spaces will be sanitized appropriately.”
This comes about two weeks after Commodore King was the first in the law enforcement agency to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine when inoculations were carried out at the RBDF’s base.
As the first in the organisation to get vaccinated, Commodore King encouraged officers and marines to make the right decision.
“As a fighting force where personal readiness is of the utmost importance, it is critical, although voluntary, to consider the implications linked to not being vaccinated, and exposed to the threats in the performance of our duties which require us to interact with other nationals at sea, where the risk is higher,” said Commodore King last month. “I, therefore, encourage other organisational members to follow my lead, as I lead from the front, and accept the vaccine to ensure your readiness as a fit and healthy force.”
Comments
B_I_D___ 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
So this is part of the big coverup...he's 'been exposed' and is experiencing 'symptoms'...but they won't test him to confirm him as a POSITIVE...COVID is raging through here and government gone quiet.
ThisIsOurs 47 minutes ago
You really have to wonder. About 3 weeks ago Dr Minnis told us COVID was gone forever. For the 3rd time. I think this is the universe telling these people to stop behaving like God. COVID show up after DAguilar started insinuating that they'd done something innovative to get tourism numbers up. "tourism is hot!". and just like that an invisible bug silenced him.
and still no word on the variant test, after 2 months(?)
