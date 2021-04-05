Defence Force Commander In Quarantine After Covid Exposure

THE commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Commodore Raymond King, is in quarantine at home after he was exposed to COVID-19.

“Commodore King is experiencing mild symptoms and has been placed on quarantine at home,” according to a statement released from the Cabinet Office on Sunday. “In his absence, deputy commander (of the) RBDF, Captain Shonedel Pinder, will manage the affairs of the defence force during Commodore King’s absence. Commodore King’s immediate members of staff have been placed on quarantine. The office spaces will be sanitized appropriately.”

This comes about two weeks after Commodore King was the first in the law enforcement agency to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine when inoculations were carried out at the RBDF’s base.

As the first in the organisation to get vaccinated, Commodore King encouraged officers and marines to make the right decision.

“As a fighting force where personal readiness is of the utmost importance, it is critical, although voluntary, to consider the implications linked to not being vaccinated, and exposed to the threats in the performance of our duties which require us to interact with other nationals at sea, where the risk is higher,” said Commodore King last month. “I, therefore, encourage other organisational members to follow my lead, as I lead from the front, and accept the vaccine to ensure your readiness as a fit and healthy force.”