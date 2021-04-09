Baha Mar Join With Free Vaccine Centre Initiative

By YOURI KEMP

THE Baha Mar Resort will now join Atlantis Paradise Island as a vaccination centre free of charge for people registered starting today.

Baha Mar, in a release sent to the media, signed by its president, Graeme Davis, said that as of April 9 to April 15 they would be offering free vaccinations at the Grand Hyatt Convention Centre to anyone who registers to the government’s web portal and booked their appointments.

The government also announced that it has expanded its priority vaccination list to now include persons in the tourism sector, including hotel workers, people in public transportation and employees at both the airport and the seaport in addition to straw vendors.

Harrison Moxey, the United Public Transportation Company’s president, upon hearing the news that his members will now be a priority for vaccination, told Tribune Business: “I’m going to advocate for my members to get the vaccine, but it will be up to them. This would probably relieve some of the restrictions as well.

“I’m going to be sending out a note by this morning, just letting my members know that it is open and then we will see how it goes from there.”

Wesley Ferguson, the Bahamas Taxi Cab Union’s president, got his vaccination yesterday and also has changed his position on promoting the necessity of getting the vaccines.

He said he would send out a voice note by today, letting his members know he had taken the vaccine and encourage them to do the same.

“It’s time for the taxi members to take the vaccine, because in spite of the scepticism, I would rather the taxi guys to be safe rather than sorry,” he said.

“The studies that I have done on the vaccine and the side effects outweigh the negativity, but I can’t make my members take the vaccine, but I can certainly encourage them by sending out a video showing them that I have taken the vaccine.”

Reverend Esther Thompson, president of the Straw Business Persons Society (SBPS), said she will “not be advocating” for her members to take the vaccine saying there is “too much confusion” and it will be a matter of “personal choice” for her members.