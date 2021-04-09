Minister ‘Not Moved’ By Resort Threats

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A CABINET minister said he is “not moved” if the owner of Compass Point resort wants to close the resort.

Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, was responding to intensified moves by the owner of the Compass Point Resort, Leigh Rodney and his intention to close the resort in June next year.

Mr Dionisio told Tribune Business he is not sure what Mr Rodney wants to meet with him on as he has never made it clear what his problems are.

Mr D’Aguilar said: “I can’t get what specifically is his gripe with the government? What is it about the hotel licensing he does not like? What about the legislation that he is

unhappy with?

“He wants to have a meeting with me and have the Press present and he wants to record the meeting, obviously he wants to come to the meeting to embarrass the government.”

Mr Rodney has put up a sign on his resort’s doors saying it will shut in June next year if he does not get an audience with the Minister of Tourism.

Mr Rodney, told Tribune Business yesterday: “I think the sign at the entrance says what is needed. You have a Member of Parliament, the Minister of Tourism who does not feel the owner of Compass Point is worthy of having a conversation with either face-to-face or via the phone.”

“For this reason I have decided not to continue doing business where the leaders value the opinions of the people and small business owners with so little consideration.

“Dionisio D’Aguilar will be 100 percent responsible for the closure of Compass Point, causing 60 Bahamians to lose their jobs because he refused to make a phone call.”

Mr D’Aguilar, upon seeing comments directed at him by Mr Rodney, said: “What he’s trying to do is bully and blackmail the government into meeting him under his terms, under the threat that he is going to close the hotel and lay off all of the staff.

“I’m not moved. What does he want to meet with me to discuss? He has not told me what he finds so reprehensible about the government that us causing him to want to shut down his operation and leave. I arranged a meeting between him and the chairman of the Hotel Licensing Board and he showed up with the press, so the chairman refused to meet with him under those conditions.”

Mr Rodney refused to tell Tribune Business what specifically his concerns are.