Stalls And Boats Destroyed In Potter's Cay Blaze (Video)

As of Monday, April 12, 2021

Potter's Cay Dock fire

The Fire Department is investigating after a huge blaze destroyed several structures and two boats at Potter’s Cay on Sunday.

Firefighters were on the scene shortly before midnight, with buildings on the eastern side of the dock engulfed in flames and smoke billowing across Paradise Island bridge.

They were able to extinguish the fire but the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Potter's Cay fire aftermath from social media

