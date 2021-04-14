Suspect Held On Stabbing Murder

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A STABBING incident after an argument involving two men on Key West Street on Monday has left one man dead.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force a 23-year-old male suspect was later arrested, taken into custody and is assisting police with the investigation into this incident.

“Preliminary reports are that shortly after 5pm, police received information that while on Key West Street, two males were involved in an argument,” the RBPF said. “This resulted in one of the males stabbing the other with a knife several times about the body. The victim was transported to the hospital via a private vehicle, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

An area resident claimed the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect allegedly lived on East Street and came around every other day, but the victim was not from the area, the resident said.

“He just comes through with his children – pass through,” the resident told The Tribune. “He always moving. He from area to area. He only pass through here, stop, hail us up and he keep moving.”

The resident did not see the incident happen, but recalled the suspect was getting his car washed shortly before the altercation.

“I saw a car here was getting wash. He was standing over there. His car was getting washed . . .I left and I (went) home and gone to sleep. When I get up, that’s when I hear all of this drama.

“Everybody hurt because (the victim) ain’t no stranger to us,” he said. “I knew (the victim) from when I was a little boy. He’s an honest man. He stay on hustle…an all right person to us. I feel like I cried for (the victim) last night. I feel that.”

Monday’s incident marked the 33rd homicide for the year, according to The Tribune’s record. The victim’s identity was not known up to press time.