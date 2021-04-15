Six Dead, Woman And Child Injured In Shooting

Six people are dead and a woman and child are in hospital with critical injuries after a shooting on Jerome Avenue on Thursday evening.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said an incident room will be set up for the public to call with information about the shootings on 502-9929, 502-9935, 502-9942 and 502-9952.

Police said they will canvass certain areas to make sure there is no retaliation.

• More details to come