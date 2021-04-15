You Will Have A Second Injection

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net
AS COVID-19 vaccinations continue, a senior health official has assured the public that all who’ve received a first dose are guaranteed the second jab.
Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, head of the National COVID-19 Consultative Committee said yesterday officials are securing the numbers needed to supply second doses.
She also gave an update on the COVAX shipment.
She said: “We are committed to the second dose. We will have sufficient vaccines. In terms of the arrival of the second shipment of COVAX, it is promised in May, but we will work around dates, but until it is landed we cannot plan how it is going to be used. We have had so many shifting goal posts with the arrival of vaccines that we really have to plan what we have.
“And, we have to project the plan should we get more. In terms of the Indian vaccine we are working with what we have. We didn’t expect the 20,000 but we are grateful for it. We know that the president has different restrictions now, but we are grateful for what we got. If we get more we can use it because there is a demand for it.”
The vaccine committee will “pause” the rollout on Saturday for evaluation purposes, simply to assess supplies for first doses, second doses, mobile distribution and distribution to the Family Islands.
The committee also has outside assistance as there will be lots of focus on the Family Islands.
She continued: “In terms of the pause we want to really do a good job with preparation for the Family Islands. We have the benefit of support from the Rhode Island National Guard. They will be here with the King Air and offering services from April 26th to April 30th. We are going to supplement that with commercial flights and charters where necessary.
“We want to do the entire archipelago during that week which means we need to prepare before that. We learned from our Eleuthera experience that we need to field on the ground teams. The preparation needs to be really strengthened. That is one of the reasons why we are taking some time, the week before and the week afterwards. We want to give each island an opportunity. That is what we are mapping out right now. It is pretty daunting.”
It should be noted that there were originally 53,600 vaccines made available – 20,000 gifted from the Indian government and the remaining 33,600 from the PAHO-generated COVAX programme. Earlier this week, the Committee reported that some 15,000 Bahamians were in receipt of the first dose of the vaccine.
The Committee, in its bid to be as helpful as possible in getting shots into the arms of those who truly want it, made some adjustments to vaccination sites.
“We are not going to stop in New Providence, we just have selected sites,” said Dr. Dahl-Regis. “We are not closing any sites but Baha Mar and Atlantis. In terms of the other sites, we are cutting back on the vaccines. We opened up Stapledon today. We want to advance the home visits and the nursing homes.
“That has been a real challenge for us. We want to open a site, hopefully, in the inner city. We recognise that access is if you have transportation. So, we are developing a new walk up site like the Church of God of Prophecy. That is in the plan. We will announce those plans on Tuesday. We will have a press conference, but we are still working on the logistics of it.”
The vaccine committee will provide an update on inoculations at its press conference next Tuesday.
More like this story
- OVER-65s WON’T HAVE UK VACCINE: Govt follows other countries in holding off rollout to elderly
- OVER-65s CLEAR FOR UK VACCINE: Officials respond to WHO sign-off and okay elderly’s usage
- FOLLOW OUR LEAD: PM shows the way on vaccination rollout
- INSIGHT: The road back has begun but there’s a long way still to go
- $100,000 to buy coolers for vaccines
Comments
carltonr61 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
https://www.rt.com/news/521090-india-...">https://www.rt.com/news/521090-india-...
Indians are saying Vax is useless. Get us Sputnik V. It is the best in class please.
tribanon 31 minutes ago
And we were not too long ago led to believe by our health officials that one dose for as many as possible was the best course of action given the high efficacy rate of these vaccines and the difficulty in getting additional doses. But it seems the politically motivated science now changes direction more often than the wind.
Thankfully our supreme ruler ordered that the deadly Communist China Virus take a well deserved break to allow for vital door-to-door election campaigning and neighbourhood rallies. Many of us welcome the reprieve!
Repost from a few moments ago:
Governments around the world were pushing for vaccinations on an emergency basis like there was no tomorrow. Now many of these same governments are suddenly putting the brakes on under the guise of either vaccine production shortages, supply chain problems or the need to conduct additional studies on serious health risks they might pose.
In the meantime, the deadly Communist China Virus appears to have taken a backseat to the many other health issues, including mental health issues, that were caused or exacerbated by draconian government measures targeted at population control through the reduction of civil rights and liberties in (what were) democratic societies around the world.
All people everywhere need to start asking questions about who exactly were the key orchestrators of this massive experiment on human behaviour, who facilitated the experimenters and for what purpose, and what hellish life do they next have planned for us if they are not held accountable for the grievous harm they have either caused or facilitated.
Only the most simple minded among us will blame all of what's happened over the past year and half on COVID-19 alone.
JokeyJack 7 minutes ago
As our fervent prayers go up daily, let us celebrate every obstacle placed in the path of The Beast and his efforts to distribute his mark. God is smiting them with confusion and errors just like those builders of the Tower of Babel.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID