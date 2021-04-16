Man Who Punched His Wife Ordered To Attend Anger Management Classes

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 66-year-old man who punched his wife during a heated argument was on Friday ordered to compensate her for injuries and attend anger management classes.

The retired contractor—whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of his partner—was charged with one count of assault when he appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

The court was told that the woman and her husband of 43 years got into a heated argument on April 2. The prosecution said during the verbal altercation, the accused punched her in her head causing her pain.

After she reported the matter to police, her spouse was arrested. When he was questioned in police custody, he admitted being involved in an argument with his wife, but denied hitting her during the disagreement.

During the hearing, the father of four pleaded guilty. His attorney also told the magistrate his client was remorseful for his actions and had chosen to own up to his “burst of anger” to avoid wasting judicial time.

As a result, Magistrate Swain placed the accused on probation for nine months and ordered him to compensate his wife $500 for the pain he caused her. She also ordered the accused to attend anger management counselling at a place designated by the Department of Social Services. She said if he failed to comply with the conditions of his release, he would be sentenced to two months behind bars.