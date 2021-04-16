Woman Fined $5,000 Over False Covid Test Results

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A 21-year-old woman who tried to use falsified COVID-19 test results to travel to Grand Bahama was fined $5,000 in the Magistrate’s Court.

Monalisa Davis appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt after she presented a fake Bonaventure Medical laboratory RT-PCR negative COVID test to a COVID ambassador at Lynden Pindling International Airport on April 11.

She pleaded guilty to possessing and uttering a forged document during her arraignment.

The court was told when Davis, who was attempting to travel to Freeport, showed the official the test results on her iPhone that day, he suspected the electronic document was fraudulent.

As a result, the ambassador contacted Bonaventure Medical lab which confirmed that the test was not issued by their health system. The prosecution said further investigations not only confirmed that Bonaventure Medical lab had not issued the results, but also revealed that Davis had never visited the health facility. She was subsequently arrested. During an interview with police, she owned up to the offences and said she got the fake test from a woman she knew.

During the hearing, Davis apologised for her actions and insisted she made a “stupid decision” that she deeply regretted.

In response, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt told the accused what was supposed to be an ordinary trip to Freeport on April 11, landed her before the courts for a serious offence that came with heavy penalties. She insisted the virus was “nothing to play with” and said the court had to send a clear message that the type of conduct Davis engaged in was unacceptable.

As a result, she fined her $2,500 for having the fake test results and another $2,500 for presenting them to an official at the airport.

Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said if Davis failed to pay the $5,000 fine, she would be sentenced to three months in prison.