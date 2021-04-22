Prize For Taking The Jab: Restrictions Off For Fully Vaccinated

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FULLY vaccinated people can travel to The Bahamas without a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test come May 1, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday.

He said fully vaccinated travellers within the country also will be exempt from test requirements when travelling to and from New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera.

Dr Minnis said proof of full vaccination will be required in both instances. Fully vaccinated people in The Bahamas will be immediately exempted from the travel requirements while travellers to the country will be exempted no sooner than two weeks after they receive their final vaccine dose.

“Once individuals within our shores… once they have received the second dose of the vaccine or they have met the vaccination requirement, they do not need any further testing to move about through our Bahama-land,” Dr Minnis said in the House of Assembly.

“Therefore, I encourage individuals, receive the vaccines as soon as possible. I’m aware of CDC regulations. CDC states that there must be a two-week delay post the second vaccination shot. However, within The Bahamas, we recognise the antibody level and immunity (level), therefore that two-week requirement is not necessary. Once you receive the second dose, you could move. However, you must still adhere to mitigation protocols in terms of social distancing, mask wearing, sanitisation, etc.

“Effective the 1st of May––this is important for tourism so as to give them adequate time to put out necessary warning and alerts––those travelling to The Bahamas from outside the country will be exempted from a COVID-19 test if they are fully vaccinated and have passed the two-week immunity period. A full vaccination will be required. If an individual is not fully vaccinated, that individual will still be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test. This will greatly assist our economy and will also assist in reducing the number of infections.”

Dr Minnis said fully vaccinated people will get other benefits.

“Once individuals are fully vaccinated,” he said, “individuals can participate in a closed environment, once all within that closed environment are fully vaccinated. The mask would not be necessary and they can participate within that environment. That means indoor dining can resume for those individuals who are completely vaccinated. It also means from a cultural perspective that those like myself who participate in Junkanoo, once we are all vaccinated, we can work within the Junkanoo shacks among us all vaccinated individuals.

“This is important because it allows within an enclosed restaurant or wedding facility, once all are vaccinated, it also means that the cultural events that we had yesterday where individuals in restaurants and weddings would have Junkanoo rushing through the environment, that can occur once all, including the Junkanooers, are vaccinated and therefore we can commence some form of normal life.”

Dr Minnis acknowledged that enforcement will be key as vaccination status determines what people can and cannot do.

“Most important as we move forward, enforcement must be adhered to,” he said. “I recognise (the) excellent work the police and COVID ambassadors are doing and I recognise many of them are probably burnt out, but I ask them to just provide us with that extra burst of energy for the next two weeks so that we can enforce our laws, our order, especially with all the events that are occurring around our islands.”

Dr Minnis said the country is expected to receive 33,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine before the end of May through the World Health Organisation’s/Pan American Health Organisation’s COVAX facility. He said 22,000 vaccines have been administered to date.

Dr Minnis’ comments came as health officials warn of a third wave of COVID-19 cases amid a steady rise in infections. The case increases have been linked to travel and relaxed adherence to guidelines and officials warn that variants of concern may be in the country.

Emphasising the importance of enforcing Emergency Order rules, Dr Minnis said he met representatives of testing laboratories on Tuesday morning and reminded them of their duty to quickly report test results.

“I reminded them of the requirement to submit COVID-19 test results to the Ministry of Health’s surveillance team,” he said. “I also reminded them of the fine, the penalty for not submitting the test results as required. I reminded them that the fine for such an event was $20,000. The requirement to submit data will be tightened for the RT-PCR test result they submit within 24-hours. There will be stiffer penalties for the failure to abide by this requirement. And I informed the labs as to what those penalties would be. At this time I would not inform the nation as to those penalties, but the labs are well aware of the extent of those penalties should they not report test results to the appropriate authorities so they could be manage appropriately within 24-hours. This is a part of our heightened surveillance strategy to combat the increase in cases.”

“Enforcement of emergency orders will also be increased and enhanced. Members of the public are asked to please comply. I’m asking businesses that are able to do so to have their employees work from home where possible to decrease at the spread of COVID-19. This is a voluntary request.”

Dr Minnis also announced a change in the curfew on mainland Abaco from 8pm to 5am to 10pm to 5am.