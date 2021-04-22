Video: Inclement Weather Brings Waterspouts

Incredible footage of water spouts has been doing the rounds on social media after inclement weather around New Providence shortly before noon on Thursday.
More like this story
- Stalls and boats destroyed in Potter's Cay blaze (Video)
- Long lines and empty shelves after lockdown U-turn
- BPL | SKYGuard Long Range Tropical Cyclone Weather Bulletin #2 ( Invest 98L)
- BPL / SKYGuard Severe Weather e-Alert (Winds, Heavy Rain & Lightning)
- BPL_SKYGuard Tropical Cyclone Severe Weather Bulletin #4
Comments
FreeUs242 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Politicians grow old being wicked...👍
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID