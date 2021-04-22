0

Video: Inclement Weather Brings Waterspouts

As of Thursday, April 22, 2021

Incredible footage of water spouts has been doing the rounds on social media after inclement weather around New Providence shortly before noon on Thursday.

Weather 1

Weather 2

Weather 3

More like this story

Comments

FreeUs242 3 hours, 54 minutes ago

Politicians grow old being wicked...👍

1

Sign in to comment