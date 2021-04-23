60-Year-Old Charged With Indecent Assault

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 60-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday with indecent assault.

Police alleged that Vernal Munnings kissed a 15-year-old girl on her lips before telling her he liked her on April 19.

He denied the allegation during his hearing before Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt; however, before the magistrate could consider the issue of bail, the prosecution requested an adjournment to review the antecedents of the accused.

As a result, the case was adjourned to April 26 for a bail hearing.

Munnings was remanded in custody in the interim.