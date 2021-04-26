Woman Admits Fake Marriage

A BAHAMIAN woman pleaded guilty to entering into a fraudulent marriage during her arraignment in a Grand Bahama courtroom on Friday.

Nadacate Outten, a 41-year-old mother of eight, went before Magistrate Debbye Ferguson to face two counts of entering into a fraudulent marriage.

According to a release from the Department of Immigration, the accused pleaded guilty but told the court she was down on her luck and needed the funds offered in exchange for both marriages.

Taking into consideration that she is the primary caregiver for her children with no assistance, the prosecution requested no custodial sentence.

Magistrate Ferguson ruled that Outten pay a fine of $1,500 for each count or in default of payment, serve one year for each count at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. The charges would run consecutively.

Outten was released and given until June 1 to pay the fines.

Her two co-accused, Jamaican national Oral Anthony White, and Haitian national Moseles Monneus, both stated that they were unaware of Outten’s marriage to the other; however, they pleaded guilty to the charge of entering into a fraudulent marriage as the arrangement was made to ensure they received legal status to only live and work in The Bahamas, the Department of Immigration noted.

The two were ordered to be deported.

Haitian Monique Pierre was also arraigned on charges of overstaying. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000 or in default of payment serve two years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.