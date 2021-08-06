‘Mums Giving Birth While Fighting Covid’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Health Minister Dr Duane Sands says healthcare workers have seen a “significant” number of Bahamian mothers giving birth while battling COVID-19.

With high COVID-19 numbers and climbing hospitalisations, Dr Sands said there’s no doubt the nation’s healthcare system is in deep trouble and on the brink of a catastrophe.

“We are in deep trouble in The Bahamas,” he told Atlantis employees during an educational forum held at the resort earlier this week.

“Let’s not pretty this up. Right now, our hospitals are about to collapse. If your mommy has a stroke today, there ain’t no place to put her. I need you to understand that. You gone put her on the porch and she gone sit out there until we get her COVID test back and then even if she’s COVID negative, we may not have a place to put her and put her out in the hallway.”

“That’s how bad it is in The Bahamas right now so all of us have a responsibility to understand what role we play in putting out this fire.”

Dr Sands said in this third wave, officials have not only seen a worrisome increase in virus infections and hospital admissions, but also in the numbers of women giving birth while COVID positive.

The situation, he added, increases the health risks for both mother and child.

“We have had a significant number of Bahamian women delivering while they’re COVID positive and the risk of adverse outcomes for mother and baby has been markedly increased,” the Elizabeth MP added.

“So, this is nothing to play with. We’re talking about worrying about should I get vaccinated but believe me, getting COVID when you’re pregnant, getting COVID when you’re delivering and as you know we had a young baby who died of COVID a few months ago.”

He was referring to a five-month-old girl who died from COVID-19 on June 26. She is the country’s youngest victim to have died from the virus to date.

Noting that vaccinations are still the key to defeating this pandemic, Dr Sands encouraged Atlantis workers and hospitality employees to take the jab as soon as possible.

However, while Dr Sands advises Bahamians to get vaccinated, he does not believe younger children – specifically under the age of 12, should take the shot.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine approved for emergency use in children aged 12 and older.

The Bahamas is expected to receive its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine sometime this month.

Health Minister Renward Wells recently told reporters officials will consider setting a portion of the Pfizer vaccines aside specifically for children who fit the age requirements.

“I don’t believe that little children should be vaccinated, and I would cut off at about 12 okay because I don’t think we have the evidence and the risk for them is different than the risks for older people,” Dr Sands said.

“So, a 15-year-old, go for it. A 14-year-old, go for it. Six or seven? Nope. I have not yet been convinced.”

The noted physician also addressed claims that vaccines can reduce a woman’s chance of getting pregnant and can put expectant mothers and their children at risk.

“There are no studies to my knowledge that have demonstrated any increased risk to either the baby or to a mother’s or potential mother’s chance of becoming pregnant,” he said.

Sixty-seven new cases of COVID-19 and three additional virus-related deaths were reported in the country on Wednesday.

The latest deceased victims include a 59-year-old woman of Eleuthera who died on Monday; a 79-year-old woman who is also from Eleuthera who died Tuesday and a 62-year-old New Providence woman who died Tuesday.

Meanwhile, people fully vaccinated against the virus total 46,793. There have been 106,898 doses of the vaccine administered and 61,803 people have received one dose.