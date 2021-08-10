Immigration Minister Has Caught Covid - While Munroe Is Discharged

By RASHAD ROLLE

IMMIGRATION Minister Elsworth Johnson has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Johnson, who is vaccinated against the virus, said he has mild symptoms.

“I am truly grateful to God for His unmerited favour to my family and I,” he told The Tribune yesterday.

“Stay safe, be careful, practice the protocols and get vaccinated. I am advised that my symptoms were mild because I am fully vaccinated.”

This comes as attorney Wayne Munroe was discharged from Doctors Hospital yesterday amid his battle with COVID-19.

“This morning I am happy to announce that I will be discharged from hospital,” Mr Munroe said in a statement. “Again I would like to thank the hardworking team at Doctors Hospital led by Dr Kevin Moss for the care I have received. I will continue my outpatient care at home in isolation until I have fully recovered.”

Last week, Mr Munroe revealed he was admitted to hospital after his doctor grew concerned with his oxygen level. He told The Tribune: “I have a priest who is a doctor, Dr Roland Hamilton, and I let him take a rapid antigen test that came back negative. I took a PCR test the same time and Dr Hamilton came and tested my oxygen level and said my oxygen level was 91 or something like that and so he felt that must be COVID despite the antigen test.

“He asked us to get oxygen for our home. We did that. Over the course of the evening the oxygen was running out and the oxygen wasn’t what he liked so I was brought here and admitted here.

“They did a CT scan of my lung. They say it is inflamed or something like that and that based on what they see, the treatment is drugs, steroids, that kind of thing. They’re not looking at (intubation) or anything like that,” he said at the time.

Mr Munroe, the Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate for Freetown, has previously voiced his opposition to COVID-19 vaccines, stating he had no plans to get vaccinated. He recently told a local daily that despite his diagnosis, he still had no plans to get the shot.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt also told The Tribune last week she is doing better after her fight with the virus.

She was discharged from the Kendall Regional Hospital in Florida last week and is expected to return home this week. She was in hospital for 11 days.

“The medication had to set in and you had to do all these different tests and stuff like that,” she said. “Six different medical doctors were dealing with me and all of them had their portfolios.”