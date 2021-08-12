Bahamas Power & Light | Skyguard Tropical Storm Fred Projected Track, Winds & Arrival Times ( E-Alert #10)

Tropical Storm Fred Discussion Number 8

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

KEY MESSAGES:

1 Tropical storm conditions are spreading across portions of the Dominican Republic. Tropical storm conditions are possible in northern Haiti and the south-eastern Bahamas by late today, and in portions of Cuba by tonight.

2 Heavy rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with possible rapid river rises and the potential for mudslides in the Dominican Republic. Heavy rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with possible rapid river rises across southern Florida.

3 There is a risk of wind and rainfall impacts elsewhere in portions of Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Cuba during the next few days, although the forecast is more uncertain than usual since Fred is forecast to interact with Hispaniola today and tonight.

Interests in these areas should monitor Fred's progress and updates from the Office of the Prime Minister and/or Deptof Meteorology with respect to any official announcements.

4 There is an increasing risk of wind and rainfall impacts in Florida beginning Friday night or early Saturday in the Keys and spreading northward through portions of the Peninsula and the Panhandle Saturday through Monday. Interests throughout Florida should monitor Fred's progress and check updates to the forecast.