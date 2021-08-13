Tourist Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Marijuana

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN American tourist who was found with 10 grams of marijuana must pay $500 to avoid spending three months locked up.

Eliza Graham, 37, was arrested after officers found hashish oil with marijuana oil in her luggage at Lynden Pindling International Airport on August 12.

The California native pleaded guilty to one count of simple possession during her hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

The court was told that that day, officials at the US Customs Hall requested police assistance. When officers went to the area, they spoke with an American border agent who pointed out Graham and handed over a clear vial with marijuana oil. Graham was subsequently arrested. When she was questioned in police custody, she owned up to the offence.

On Friday, Graham was represented by attorney Wendawn Frazier. She told the magistrate her client had visited the Bahamas because she was planning her wedding. She also said the oil was given to her as a gift a while ago and stated Graham did not realise it was still in her possession when she travelled to the country.

As a result, Magistrate McKinney fined her $500 or three months in custody.