Woman Dead, Man Injured After Saturday Morning Shooting

A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in New Providence on Saturday morning.
According to reports, shortly before 9am, the man and woman were in a black Toyota Passo at a stop at the intersection of Victoria Blvd and Meadows Drive, when occupants of a grey jeep opened fire on them, then sped away.
Both victims were transported to hospital. The woman was pronounced dead a short time later. The man is described as being in critical condition.
Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that can assist in this investigation.
