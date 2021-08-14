Woman Dead, Man Injured After Saturday Morning Shooting

A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in New Providence on Saturday morning.

According to reports, shortly before 9am, the man and woman were in a black Toyota Passo at a stop at the intersection of Victoria Blvd and Meadows Drive, when occupants of a grey jeep opened fire on them, then sped away.

Both victims were transported to hospital. The woman was pronounced dead a short time later. The man is described as being in critical condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that can assist in this investigation.