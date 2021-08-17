0

Man Shot Dead In Fox Hill Area

As of Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Police are at the scene of the country's latest homicide after a man was shot dead this morning in the area of Mount Vernon and Fox Hill.

According to reports, multiple shots were fired and the gunman fled the scene.

• More news to come.

