Unions Question Vaccination Statistics

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net
UNIONS representing healthcare workers have challenged official statements that claim that only 50 percent of their members have been vaccinated.
On Sunday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan revealed that about 50 percent of healthcare workers employed throughout the country have taken COVID-19 vaccines.
The Tribune spoke to Nurse Amancha Williams, head of Bahamas Nurses Union, and D John Dillett, vice president of the Consultant Physicians Staff Association, who are doubtful that the percentage quoted is accurate.
“We have never had a problem at all in individuals getting vaccinated,” Nurse Williams said. “Vaccinations, at the end of the day, should be a choice. Everyone has a choice in taking it.”
“How can they say only 50 percent of the healthcare workers are vaccinated when persons went off to the States to get vaccinated? So we don’t see that as a true picture. I think it’s more. They went to the States to get vaccinated because they wanted choices for their families.
“The union encourages nurses with comorbidities and difficulties to go into counselling and find out from their doctors in order to make the right choice. If it is, then get vaccinated because we don’t want you to die.”
Nurse Williams feels Bahamian health officials are handling the matter in the wrong way. She said the focus should not be on healthcare workers, but instead on the general population.
“I keep saying they (government officials) keep concentrating on the healthcare workers, but they should be concentrating on the public,” she said. “They keep talking about the healthcare workers and so the public says, ‘if the healthcare workers don’t believe in what you’re doing, how is it that you’re going to sell it to me?’ And, that is where the campaign went wrong. I say that to Dr McMillan and Dr Dahl-Regis.
“Concentration should be on the public with education. Right now I have nurses ready to sign up for the Pfizer (shot). They are calling me. They want to know, how can they go about getting someone to come to them and vaccinate them on the job with the Pfizer vaccine? They work shifts and going to the various centres and standing on the line to be vaccinated, like any other person, takes up a lot of time.”
The BNU president said her members are always encouraged to do what is best and that the union cannot mandate vaccinations. She said persons must be allowed to “sort out their affairs”, know the benefits and to feel free to make their own choice.
Dr Dillett believes the statistics given are old and is asking health officials for the data which gave this figure.
“We know that they have cited those statistics some months ago so we have to query as to whether or not that is accurate,” Dr Dillett said. “We would be appreciative if they provide the sources of this data for public consumption so that we can truly understand and see if that is still the case. I feel it has changed significantly over the past months.
“As a union, we do support our members in taking the vaccine. We do acknowledge that it is a personal decision and each individual has to make that decision with family and their personal physicians giving advice. In the health community, certainly the majority of health officials and medical and clinical staff do support the vaccine.
“It is an individual decision, there is no mandate and no one is forcing anyone at this stage to have to take the vaccine. I acknowledge that there is some vaccine hesitancy out there and so we also have to acknowledge that that hesitancy is in healthcare personnel as well.”
Dr Dillett said it’s an individual decision because everyone has unique medical issues.
“There are some persons who I am sure are worried because these are relatively new vaccines,” he said. “There are many instances where some individuals who produce new treatments and we learn later on that there are some negative reaction or some negative results after a number of months or years. So people are apprehensive.
“I know as professionals that we do believe in having as much information as possible to be able to make clinical decisions. Because the vaccine has only been around now for a short period of time, I think just as a matter of caution, persons just want to know a bit more before doing something.”
Comments
carltonr61 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
the only doctors they listen to are the ones who repeat what they told to say. There is only the covid authority universal truth and mass media towing the line to reinforce persuasion. recall last summer last summer all beaches were closed because of covid no science behind it just Moses speaking from the mountain. now get your shot because of no oxygen. there is so much spin going on it will make you dizzy.
carltonr61 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
https://www.rt.com/news/532124-israel...">https://www.rt.com/news/532124-israel...
Same here in the Bahamas. World leaders are on sync
newcitizen 47 minutes ago
She's claiming the nurses went to the US to get vaccinated? They took two flights to the US, stayed there a couple days each time, because they need a PCR test to return, took antigen tests to get to the US, to then go and try and sneak past any residence requirements? How many did that? How many had $600 for flights, $600 to spend in Florida, $300 on tests, $160 in travel visas, and days off of work (not even including hotel costs)? Based on all the articles about low nurse pay, I would be surprised to find out how many had the time and money to spend on getting vaccinated in the US.
tribanon 41 minutes ago
We all have every reason to question government data and statistics of every kind. Just look at the governments statistics on unemployment, consumer price increases, etc. I laughed heartily when I read the following latest information about consumer price inflation as published in the Central Bank's March 2021 Quarterly Economic Review:
"Consumer price inflation—as measured by changes in the average Retail Price Index for The Bahamas—slowed to a muted 0.04% during the twelve months to February, from 2.2% in the comparative period of 2020. Contributing to this outturn, after posting respective increases in the prior year, average costs for communication declined by 8.3%; for transport, by 5.4%; recreation & culture, by 1.5%, and housing, water, gas, electricity & other fuels, by 0.2%. In addition, average prices slowed for health (3.1%), restaurants & hotels (2.6%), alcohol beverages, tobacco & narcotics (2.4%) and furnishing, household equipment & maintenance (1.9%). In a modest offset, inflation rates quickened for miscellaneous goods and services (3.3%), food & non-alcoholic beverages (1.9%) and clothing & footwear (1.2%). Further, the average price decrease moderated for education (2.4%)."
Sadly, as most of us well know, government data and statistics here in The Bahamas, like so many other countries today, is all too often manipulated for political and other purposes.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID