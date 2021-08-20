Man Charged In Connection With Two Separate Murders, Two Attempted Murders

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court in connection with two separate murders and two attempted murders on Friday.

Braheem Charlton, 28, was accused of the August 9th murder of Dino Brown and attempting to cause the death of Dennis Bowles. Brown was killed off Marshall Road.

Prosecutors further alleged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt that while being concerned with others on August 14 at New Providence Charlton caused the death of Laneisha Armbrister and attempted to cause the death of Drazen Dean.

He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until December 6 when he will be served a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.