Police Suspect Illegal Landing

POLICE apprehended a group of foreign nationals on Friday in Grand Bahama for suspected illegal landing after a boat chase.

Police said shortly before 4pm on Friday, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, Police Marine Unit, along with a team from the Eight Mile Rock Division, acting on information, conducted a joint operation in the area of Dover Sound Waterway.

Officers saw a white vessel with twin outboard engines with a number of people onboard. A chase followed, resulting in the vessel crashing into the sea wall while attempting to evade capture, police said.

Three men were seen fleeing the scene into nearby bushes. Officers intercepted the vessel and arrested two Haitian women, a Jamaican man, a British woman, a British man, a British male child and one Canadian male child. They were all handed over to the Department of Immigration for further investigation.

Police in Grand Bahama also said they found an illegal firearm on Saturday.

Shortly before 3pm on the day in question, officers from the Mobile and Northeastern Divisions, acting on information, went to a business on Coral Road in Freeport.

Police were told a fight had taken place at the location, where a man produced a firearm. Upon officers’ arrival, a man was seen running from the establishment into nearby bushes.

He evaded arrest.

Officers made checks of the area where the man ran and found a silver and black coloured revolver with no ammunition.

An investigation is ongoing.