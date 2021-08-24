159 New Cases Confirmed

THE Ministry of Health reported 159 additional COVID-19 cases yesterday.

According to the August 22 dashboard, the country now has 17,545 confirmed cases of the virus.

One hundred and seventeen of those new cases are in New Providence, eight are in Grand Bahama, 15 are in Abaco, three are in Bimini and Cat Cay, one each is in Exuma and Eleuthera, two are in the Berry Islands, while 12 are in Andros.

At last report, 139 people were in hospital, with 11 in the intensive care unit.

Three hundred and thirty-eight people have died from the disease, according to the Ministry of Health.