Weather Blamed For Outage

BAHAMAS Power and Light yesterday blamed severe weather for a power disruption that affected more than two dozen residential areas.

Some businesses were also without electricity for an extensive time period.

Eleuthera, Abaco, Exuma, Andros, Cat Island and Long Island were also affected by a loss of electricity.

In a press statement issued at 2.43pm yesterday, BPL said: “Severe weather impacted our transmission and distribution systems overnight, and the weather continues to impede our efforts, leading to delays in restoration of service over the course of the day. The fact that we have had a higher than usual call volume has exacerbated the delays.”

The company said by 2.15pm a number of affected areas had power restored.

These were: Lysander Road, Halifax Road, Lincoln Road, Millennium Gardens, Raymond Road off Claridge Road, Gamble Heights, Norfolk Street, Maize Road, Mackey Street and South Beach.

Teams were also said to be working at Romer Street, Pinewood Gardens and Stapledon Gardens.

Up to press time, other areas without or on partial supply, or with supply impacted in some way were Ridgeland Park East, Bishops Way, Haven Subdivision, Amity Road, Imperial Park, Domingo Heights, North Street off Prison Lane, Davis Street, Fox Hill, Taylor Street, Nassau Village, Charlotte Ridge, Mt Moriah, Delaporte, Kemp Road and Collies Avenue (Kennedy Subdivision).

BPL said these areas will be addressed in the order that the calls were received.