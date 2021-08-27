Woman Shot In Grand Bahama

A GRAND Bahama woman is in hospital after being shot on Thursday.

Police said they received a report of a shooting in Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock, around 8pm. Initial investigations revealed that a man and a woman were at a local business. While there, the man got into an argument with another man who he knew.

The man and the woman then left the business in a vehicle when they were approached by an unknown man who fired several gunshots into their vehicle. The driver sped off with his vehicle hitting a utility pole.

The female passenger received gunshot injuries to her body. The male driver fled the scene unharmed, police said. The victim was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in serious, but stable condition. A man is in police custody assisting with this investigation.

Grand Bahama police also said 30 Haitian migrants are in custody after they were found in an apartment complex before 11pm on Thursday.

They are suspected of being undocumented.

Police said they executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on Outlaw Lane where they discovered 30 Haitians—15 men, 13 women and two juveniles—hiding inside.

They were all arrested and taken to the Department of Immigration.

An investigation is continuing.