Candidate’S Silence On His $53m Fortune

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

KEVIN King, the Kingdom Government Movement’s leader who is vying for the East Grand Bahama seat, yesterday evaded questions to clarify his declared net worth of $53,129,820.

The figure makes Mr King the wealthiest person on the list of election candidates according to his disclosures. He claimed his assets include $35m in securities and $8m in real estate. However, his total income is only listed as $38,500.

He listed no securities income on his declaration.

The financial declarations of candidates vying for election on September 16 were published in The Tribune yesterday.

The disclosures have renewed questions about the veracity of candidate nomination declarations after officials from the Parliamentary Registration Department and Public Disclosure Commission in 2017 said they were not responsible for verifying the data put forward by candidates, insisting that responsibility lies with other government agencies.

The Tribune contacted Mr King, who first agreed to discuss his $35m in securities.

During that phone call he said: “I can say, and I will say but let me get back to you on that because I’m at the Rand Hospital in Grand Bahama. I’m not in a place where I can discuss that, but I will call you back and we can go over it, okay?”

Several more attempts were made to contact Mr King, without success. On the last try, a woman answered the call claiming that he had gone out to campaign and the day was simply “a busy day.”

Further inquiries were made to acting Parliamentary Commissioner Lavado Duncanson about the veracity of documents filed for candidates. Mr Duncanson said it is expected that candidates fill out the forms “truthfully.”

He said: “Remember there’s a process where the applicant, the person who is nominating, basically fills out a form and it is expected that the form is filled out truthfully.

“If it’s determined otherwise then there are certain steps that take place as the process continues on.

“…There is a process that takes place along those lines where a person disqualifies themselves,” Mr Duncanson also said.

Mr King describes himself as a pioneer of natural medicine.

Court documents show he was convicted of indecent assault in 2002.

He was sentenced to imprisonment for one year. However, it was “suspended pending prosecuting of appeal”.

The appeal was dismissed, and the conviction and the sentence affirmed by Justice Dame Sawyer, who was at the time appellate court president, Justice Lorris Ganpatsingh and Justice Emmanuel Osadebay.

KGM was formed in 2018 “to uphold the preamble of the Constitution of the Bahamas, which recognises the Bahamas as a Christian Nation under the supremacy of God.”