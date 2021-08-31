Minister Hails Exam Result Improvements

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Jeff Lloyd yesterday highlighted several improvements in this year’s national exam results, which showed more students achieving A, B and C grades in 2021 when compared with 2020.

Mr Lloyd presented the statistics during a virtual press conference hosted by the Ministry of Education.

Compared to 2020, the education minister said the number of BGCSE grades awarded this year increased by 18.19 percent, with more students achieving A, B and C grades overall than the year before.

Of the 17,874 grades awarded this year, ten percent of candidates received an A, representing the “highest for this period”; 12.80 percent received the grade of B while 27.55 percent were awarded a C.

This represents a 50.44 percent average of total BGCSE grades awarded for the 2021 year.

“There was a significant increase in the number of candidates receiving grades between A and C,” Mr Lloyd said at yesterday’s press conference. “This year, 1,804 or 10.09 percent of the 17,874 grades given during the 2021 BGCSE sittings were A’s. Of course, this is commendable, and we believe this was a positive trajectory that we are excited to see our students proceed. Overall, 50.44 percent of the grades awarded were to candidates earning A through C.”

There was also a 50.68 percent increase in the number of students awarded at least a C grade or above in five or more subjects than the year before, according to Mr Lloyd.

He said yesterday: “Additionally this year, a total of 550 candidates received at least a C grade or above in five or more subjects. Again, this is 10.66 percent of the overall 5,159 candidates and a 50.68 percent increase when compared to last year’s 365 candidates who achieved the grade C or above in five or more subjects.

“In this year 2021, a total of 875 candidates obtained a grade of D or above in at least five subjects. This represents 16.96 percent of the overall candidature and a 46.32 percent increase when compared to last year’s 598 candidates who received a grade of D or above in at least five subjects.”

The number of candidates who sat the 2021 BGCSE exams totaled 5,159 compared with 6,074 in 2020, representing a 15.06 decline.

Still, education officials said of the 27 subjects tested, there was improved performance in 20 of them, including English language, mathematics, history, literature, chemistry, physics, religious studies, bookkeeping and accounts and music, etc.

Meanwhile, as it relates to the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) test results, Mr Lloyd said more students were awarded C grades and above this year in five or more subjects compared to 2020.

The total number of BJC grades awarded this year also rose by 8.2 percent even though there was a 9.65 percent decrease in the number of people sitting this year’s BJC examinations.

“We are pleased to report that of the 9,552 BJC candidates, 1,164 of them received a grade of C or higher in five or more subject areas,” he continued.

“This represents an outstanding 12.19 percent of the overall candidature and 7.48 percent increase when compared to last year. Last year, we only had 1,083 (candidates) who obtained this distinction.

“This year, 1,630 candidates achieved a grade of D or above in at least five subjects. That represents 17.6 percent of the overall candidature and a 1.62 increase compared to last year’s 1,604 candidates who again achieved this distinction.”

The improved figures come after a grim performance last year, which saw worsened results compared with 2019 with fewer students achieving A, B and C grades and more students receiving D, E, F and G grades.

Yesterday, Mr Lloyd attributed this year’s improved performances to the hard work of students and dedication of educators and parents.

He said despite the challenges of COVID-19 coupled with the naysayers who called for the cancellations of exams, students continued to persevere.

“Our exams result this year demonstrate the capacity of our children and the support they receive from our educators and from this great team here at the Ministry of Education, from their parents and the regular society,” Mr Lloyd stressed.

“And so I congratulate them and I’m proud of them for what they demonstrate. Remember, there were many who told us to cancel the exams. Cancel it, they said because we are putting our students at a disadvantage and that we’re being unfair to them, and our students proved otherwise.

“So, what do I attribute it to – their great magnificence, their inner splendor and the value that they bring to the work that they have and they do and they continue to do under the guidance of our team, administrators, teachers, parents and their support staff,” Mr Lloyd added.