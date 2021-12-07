Three Hurt In Sunday Shootings

THREE people, including two women, were shot in two separate incidents on Sunday.

Police said shortly before 9am, officers were called to a shooting incident that took place on Polhemus Street. Responding officers were told that a man was shot in the face by an unknown male who fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to the hospital via a private vehicle and is listed in serious condition.

The second incident took place around 9.20pm.

Police were told that two women were shot while on Peter Street. Officers responded and met two women suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

One of the women was shot to her stomach and the other to her upper right thigh. Both victims were transported to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Both matters are under investigation.