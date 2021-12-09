Christmas Carnival Not Approved

Press Secretary Clint Watson said today that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has decided not to approve the request to hold the Christmas Carnival – due to concerns about the crowd, social distancing and health risks.
• More news to come.
Comments
TalRussell 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
Latest news that sometin' is goin' on with management atop hill at the Guardian's all talkie radio station over sackin' their intended co-host Anthon Thompson's hiring to co-host alongside Comrade Juan.
Could be a shift why de station's management is now looking brung aboard to express an even more carnival-like talkie atmosphere to sit alongside Juan. cause management is now lookin' closely at engaging the even more popoular talkie host Ortland H. Bodie Jr as de show's permanent co-host and everything else like this and that why full Carnival programming soon come studio atop de hill, ― Yes?
stillwaters 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Eyewitness News, through ambush questioning, got the carnival owner to speak the truth about his permission to open his carnival. Nobody told the poor fellow that it was a secret....so now he's paying the price of calling the PM's name. Now Clint, who once called out every lie the FNM uttered......is sent out to lie himself. When are we ever going to get to this government actually governing????
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
This is not over ........... Carnival will find a way to open (if Brave is mixed up in this)
TigerB 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Strike One!
TalRussell 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
A surprising Christmas 2021 start which at bare minimum, there's expectation for a full confession by someone in higher authority, and other than the premier's unofficial spokesman Anthon Thompson, must forthwith step forward frankly explain, exactly how a foreigner operator went about uninterrupted importing millions of dollars whilst clearing customs and setting up shop on a in full view site is owned and maintained by de UK Colony's government and everything else like this and that over de erection of a Ferris wheel, standing at 50 foots tall and features 16-three passenger seats and 5,000 light bulbs that would've been obvious to even someone official has but a one eyeball sighted eye?
Also thinking, how 83 workers got to clear immigration ― Yes?
themessenger 2 hours, 1 minute ago
Simple solution for Brave & Darville dem, gie da man he money (donation) back and tell him carry his ass.
John 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Meanwhile the details on the Omicron virus is that It does not cause breathing problems like the other strains. Most persons admitted for Omnicron do not require oxygen. The average stay for a patient admitted with Omnicron is 2 days compared to 8 days with the other strains. Patients are usually treated with steroids and are released shortly thereafter because when they are admitted, they have already passed the critical stage of the viral attack. And most patients who are hospitalized with Omnicron were admitted for other ailments. It was only through routine testing and treatment of the other illnesses that they were discovered to have Omnicron. It is also believed that patients who have the Omnicron and recovered will now have natural immunity to all the other strains of Covid-19. This is yet to be confirmed.
realfreethinker 32 minutes ago
What is the reason for not approving the carnival? There are no scientific reasons for not holding the carnival. I thought the new day gov was on the side of opening up the economy. New day same shit.
