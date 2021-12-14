Cooper - Like Fnm - Hopes For Lucayan Deal ‘Soon’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the Davis administration is determined to fix the Grand Lucayan resort, adding an announcement on the beleaguered property will hopefully be made soon.

As the Minister of Tourism, he promised to do all he can to ensure Grand Bahama becomes the events and entertainment capital of The Bahamas.

Mr Cooper and his wife were in Freeport on Saturday at the Bahama Brass Band Sounds of Harmony 8 concert at the Grand Lucayan. The event was held under the patronage of Mr Cooper, who brought brief remarks.

“It is delightful to be here at the Grand Lucayan. In my appointment, the Prime Minister said you know you are a businessman, if anyone can fix it, you can. So, we are endeavouring to fix the Our Lucayan Resort.

“Hopefully, we will make some announcement soon. We will do whatever is necessary to ensure we are back in business at Our Lucaya (Grand Lucayan).”

In 2018, the Minnis administration purchased the property for $65 million from Hutchison Whampoa. Prior to the general election, it had allocated more than $3 million in subsidies in the 2021-2022 budget for the property.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and the ITM Group had signed a Heads of Agreement in March 2020 for a joint venture purchase and redevelopment of the hotel. This also included redevelopment of Freeport Harbour. However the deal has not yet been finalised.

Mr Cooper said Saturday’s event brought a spirit of hope to the island.

“I come from Ragged Island where I opened an airport terminal, and I said it was a signal of hope and restoration after being devastated by Hurricane Irma. You have had your share of bad experiences with hurricanes right here in Grand Bahama.

“I like to say this event is a signal of hopefulness. I feel a spirit of hopefulness and renewal, and I congratulate you for holding this event here today.

“I think this is good for Grand Bahama; it is a signal we are open for business here in tourism. I note your theme…tells me there is a vision that Grand Bahama will be the religious tourism capital of our country.”

He said it is also a signal that “the groups and events and weddings and all of those things” that Grand Bahama has been known for is coming back.

“It is a signal that God has not forgotten you,” he said.

He indicated the Ministry of Tourism will work to strengthen the island’s tourism product in the east and west.

“We will bring the charm and the heritage; we will strengthen and deepen the product here. Minister Moxey likes to call Grand Bahama the events and entertainment capital of The Bahamas. As minister responsible for tourism, I will do all in my power to make it so.”

Mr Cooper congratulated the Bahama Brass Band for its years of entertainment in The Bahamas and abroad. He commended Pastor Barry Morris for organising the event.

“It’s been almost 100 years the Bahamas Brass Band has been delighting the world, not just The Bahamas, but the legacy, accomplishment, and achievement of the band is legendary.”

“You have brought leadership to music. We are only 50-years-old, and the PM formed a secretariat for our 50th anniversary, and we are going to ensure that the BBB plays a pivotal role in this celebration.”

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said the band has positively influenced and changed the trajectory of the lives of hundreds of young men in the community while travelling throughout The Bahamas and countries around the world spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ through music.

“I am excited about this religious tourism Initiative, which has attracted domestic and international tourists to the beautiful shores of Grand Bahama and aligns with the Davis/Cooper administration’s plans to create a robust economy for our island with emphasis on culture and entertainment, as outlined in our Blueprint for Change,” she said.

Ms Moxey said the Bahama Brass Band was created to fill a need for a music ministry in the Church of God of Prophecy. It was assembled on New Providence in 1925 and on Grand Bahama in 1956 in the original city of Pineridge and it has been a powerful ministry and unstoppable force during its 96-year life span.