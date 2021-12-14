Patient Held After Attack In Hospital

A PATIENT was arrested after he attacked another patient at Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday.

In a statement about the issue, the Public Hospitals Authority said that around 1am on Saturday, a male patient who was being treated for injuries was attacked by a second male patient who was accompanied by an uninjured male in the trauma area of PMH’s Emergency Department.

The attacker was restrained by Emergency Department staff, Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers deployed to the Emergency Department and hospital security officers.

Two knives were confiscated, officials said. No other patients or hospital staff were physically injured as a result of the incident.

“The Public Hospitals Authority and the Princess Margaret Hospital are committed to always ensuring the safety of patients and staff,” PHA’s statement said. “Persons seeking care, services or visiting public hospital institutions are reminded that weapons are not permitted on hospital grounds and abusive or violent behaviour will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.”